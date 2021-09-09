Get to know Jack Ciattarelli, a Jersey guy who could be governor

It was a busy Thursday on the Deminski & Doyle show. On today’s program we talked to a businessman, and also a former city councilman, a former county freeholder and even a former NJ State Assemblyman.

And it was all one guy. Jack Ciattarelli.

He’s the Republican candidate for governor challenging Murphy. This was your chance to get to know this man better and size him up against Gov. Murphy who wants a second term as governor. The election is in less than 8 weeks.

He’s a Jersey guy through and through having been raised by hardworking parents in Raritan. He’s lived his whole life in Jersey, sent his kids to school here, vacations down the shore. He has successfully operated his own businesses in New Jersey. He’s held elected office as a council member and president of the Raritan Borough Council, as a Somerset County Freeholder and most recently serving in the State Assembly from 2011 to 2018.

In other words, he checks all the boxes.

This is an opinion piece I wrote about a month ago outlining why this gentleman needs to be our next governor. Your own opinion is what matters most. If you missed the hour today we’ve made the audio available below. Listen to his appearance and spend some time getting to know Jack Ciattarelli. Your next four years depend on it.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

