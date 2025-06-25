✅ Progressive Zohran Mamdani wins Democratic Primary for NYC Mayor

✅ NJ GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli says 'Democratic Party has lost its mind'

✅ Ciattarelli: NY residents to move to NJ

Could New Jersey see a population boom if Zohran Mamdani becomes the next mayor of New York City?

Mamdani becomes the instant favorite to replace current NYC Mayor Eric Adams after Mamdani's stunning upset of Andrew Cuomo to become the Democratic nominee.

The 33-year-old democratic socialist has aligned himself with the most progressive wing of the party.

Following his victory, the Republican candidate for governor of New Jersey expressed his shock that voters would embrace Mamdani's policies.

"Tonight is proof that the modern Democratic Party has lost its mind," Jack Ciattarelli said on X.

"To all the residents and business owners of New York City who don't want a socialist, defund the police, anti-Semitic mayor representing them, I encourage you to move to New Jersey," Ciattarelli wrote.

Migration has already begun

More people are moving out of New Jersey than are moving in. In 2003, 156,335 people moved into New Jersey while 225,514 moved out for a net loss of 69,179 residents. Only California, New York and Illinois saw more people flee.

Despite that trend, New Yorkers have been moving into New Jersey in large numbers.

More than 75,000 moved across the Hudson between 2021 and 2022 and the trend appears to be continuing.

Towns seeing the biggest influx of new residents include Long Branch, Glassboro, Fair Lawn, New Brunswick and Morristown.

Where are people moving to in NJ Where are people moving to in NJ?

Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Reverse congestion tolling?

While Ciattarelli is welcoming New Yorkers to move into New Jersey, he has also favored charging them to come here.

In March, Ciattarelli proposed charging anyone with a New York license plate a reverse congestion toll.

The GOP candidate told CBS New York, "If President Trump is not successful in getting rid of congestion pricing, I'm sorry but every New York plate that comes through the tunnels or over the bridges in the morning to New Jersey, we're going to hit them with a congestion pricing fee."

Ciattarelli said he would use the money from New Yorkers tofund NJ Transit.

