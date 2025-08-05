⚡ Mikie Sherrill votes to continue gas car ban

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mikie Sherrill is signaling she would continue the failed energy policies of Gov. Phil Murphy that have resulted in a huge spike in our electric bills.

Murphy has pushed an agenda that has shut down nuclear reactors, reduced generation from 'dirty' natural gas and coal and relied on so-called 'green' energy sources like solar and wind.

New Jersey has spent billions to incentivize wind farms off the coast but not a single turbine is turning.

Solar generation has doubled but still accounts for just 4% of the total power entering the grid for consumption.

Aside from unrealistic generation goals, Murphy's Energy Master Plan calls for the state to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

Sherrill had a chance to separate herself from Murphy's failed energy policies when Congress voted to overturn the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of California’s Advanced Clean Cars II rule. That rule would have applied to New Jersey or any other state that opted to adopt the California standards, including banning the sale of gas-powered vehicles.

Instead, Sherrill voted against H.J.Res.88 and in support of the California/New Jersey standards. The measure had bi-partisan support.

Sherrill's energy policies

Sherrill has already telegraphed her energy agenda if she wins the gubernatorial election in November and it looks like Murphy 2.0.

In an op-ed published by NJBiz in June, Sherrill stated she was committed to "tapping into clean and affordable energy like never before."

A top priority, Sherril says, is expanding community solar projects, building solar fields on landfills, and transforming "underutilized space into affordable power sources." The problem with that approach is twofold: even if Sherrill were able to quadruple solar generation, it would account for less than 25% of available power; and New Jersey does not have the grid capacity to accept the generated power.

Mikie Sherrill energy policy Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill signals she will continue Phil Murphy's energy policies. (AP/Canva/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Sherrill also supports so-called "nega-watts" pricing. She touts "incentivizing customers to reduce energy usage during peak hours."

Translation: NJ will charge you more for the power you use during peak hours which will further increase your bill.

In none of her policy statements to date has Sherrill supported an increase in power generation from natural gas. With cleaner and more energy efficient gas power plants coming on-line, many states have acknowledged it is no longer the 'dirty' power it once was.

Energy is an election issue

On energy, Sherrill is becoming an outlier when it comes to a singular focus on 'green' generation. Nationally and in New Jersey, more Democrats are admitting nuclear and natural gas are needed to meet energy demands and make electricity more affordable.

Assemblywoman Carmen Morales (D-34), a progressive member of the Democratic Caucus, wrote an op-ed that appealed to the next governor to keep an open mind on energy.

"The next governor will have a real opportunity to reset the tone on energy policy," Morales said, "We need leadership that maintains energy supply and keeps costs in check."

Morales called for using "all the tools at our disposal" including "existing gas assets." She warned, "Shifting away from that (natural gas) risks real disruptions for families and small businesses alike."

Gov. Murphy’s energy policies have resulted in less supply and higher costs for NJ residents. (Photo: Gov. Phil Murphy via X) Gov. Murphy’s energy policies have resulted in less supply and higher costs for NJ residents. (Photo: Gov. Phil Murphy via X) loading...

Sherrill will attempt to make the election for governor a referendum on Donald Trump. Voters in New Jersey are largely rejecting Trump as a top issue and instead are focusing on affordability.

The sharp rise in electricity rates strikes at the heart of affordability in New Jersey and Sherrill's intention to continue the failed policies of the Murphy administration will do nothing to bring those costs down.

Recent polls have Sherrill clinging to a small lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. An InsiderNJ poll has Sherrill with a six-point lead over her Republican challenger.

While 85% of those polled said Sherrill was most likely to stand up to Trump, 59% said Ciattarelli was most likely to lower taxes.

This race will very likely come down to independent/unaffiliated voters. Polls have increasingly shown they will likely vote for the candidate they believe will make New Jersey more affordable.

It will be a tough sell for Sherrill to convince them her energy policies will be a step in that direction.

