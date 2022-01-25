NJ congressman says Fox News viewers calling with Russia concerns

New Jersey's congressional delegates are among those carefully monitoring tensions over further aggression by Russia toward Ukraine.

U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, said on Monday that his office had been called, specifically by Fox News viewers, who were concerned about a lack of support for Russia — which last invaded Ukraine in 2014 and annexed Crimea at that time.

"My office is now getting calls from folks who say they watch Tucker Carlson and are upset that we're not siding with Russia in its threats to invade Ukraine, and who want me to support Russia's 'reasonable' positions," Malinowski, a Democrat, said on Twitter.

The TV personality has been questioning potential aid to Ukraine since November, as seen in this previous clip with U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, posted to Twitter.

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J. 11th District, was among a bipartisan congressional delegation headed on Tuesday to Brussels, Belgium and Kyiv, Ukraine, as she announced on Twitter.

Last week, U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was the focus of death threats by a well-connected Russian politician for supporting proposed sanctions against Russia and $500 million in aid for Ukraine, if hostile action in or against Ukraine continues.

“We must send an unequivocal message that, should Putin invade, the consequences would be devastating. That there would be steep costs to the economy and to the people of Russia if he further tramples on Ukraine’s territory and independence,” Menendez said Jan. 13 on the Senate floor.

Akesky Zhuravlyov is a member of the State Duma, one of the chambers of the Russian parliament.

His threats against Menendez reportedly ended with "Bang-bang, bastard," as tweeted by Russian media analyst and Daily Beast writer, Julia Davis.

Before Zhuravlyov's threats against Menendez, he previously suggested the kidnapping of a U.S. congressman in Arizona.

Rep. Ruben Gallego, also a Democrat, is a Marine Corp. veteran who has vocally supported arming Ukraine.

As of last week, there were more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine, according to U.S. State Department officials.

More than 14,000 people have already died since early 2014, according to the BBC, after Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president and Russia annexed Ukraine's southern Crimean peninsula while also backing separatists who captured parts of eastern Ukraine.

