Christmas Tree Shops starts closing stores. These are the ones left in NJ
Christmas Tree Shops close 10 stores in the U.S. due to bankruptcy
Shoppers will get a sizable discount at the closing shops
Are any Christmas Tree Shops closing in NJ?
After recently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Christmas Tree Shop is now in the process of closing 10 of its locations. None of them are in New Jersey, but there are two each in New York and Pennsylvania.
“Christmas Tree Shops has made the difficult decision to close TEN stores. This decision wasn’t made lightly but is the best course of action during restructuring,” according to a statement.
The chain had been owned by Bed Bath & Beyond until 2020. BBB, which also filed for bankruptcy protection, bought Christmas Tree Hops for $200 million in 2003.
Shoppers can take advantage of discounts of up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices at the closing sales. These include home décor, seasonal items, furniture, gifts, gourmet treats, party supplies and so much more.
Select fixtures, furnishings, and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final.
These are the 10 store closing locations:
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Kennesaw, Georgia
Falmouth, Massachusetts
Sagamore, Massachusetts
Flint, Michigan
Spring Valley, New York
Watertown, New York
Downingtown, Pennsylvania
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Woodbridge, Virginia
The good news is that 72 Christmas Tree Shops will remain open, 10 of which are in New Jersey:
Brick
Freehold
Cherry Hill
Springfield
Woodland Park
Deptford
Bridgewater
Paramus
Mays Landing
Rockaway
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom