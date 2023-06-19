Christmas Tree Shops starts closing stores. These are the ones left in NJ

Christmas Tree Shops close 10 stores in the U.S. due to bankruptcy

Shoppers will get a sizable discount at the closing shops

Are any Christmas Tree Shops closing in NJ?

After recently filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Christmas Tree Shop is now in the process of closing 10 of its locations. None of them are in New Jersey, but there are two each in New York and Pennsylvania.

“Christmas Tree Shops has made the difficult decision to close TEN stores. This decision wasn’t made lightly but is the best course of action during restructuring,” according to a statement.

The chain had been owned by Bed Bath & Beyond until 2020. BBB, which also filed for bankruptcy protection, bought Christmas Tree Hops for $200 million in 2003.

Shoppers can take advantage of discounts of up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices at the closing sales. These include home décor, seasonal items, furniture, gifts, gourmet treats, party supplies and so much more.

Select fixtures, furnishings, and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final.

These are the 10 store closing locations:

Pembroke Pines, Florida

Kennesaw, Georgia

Falmouth, Massachusetts

Sagamore, Massachusetts

Flint, Michigan

Spring Valley, New York

Watertown, New York

Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Woodbridge, Virginia

The good news is that 72 Christmas Tree Shops will remain open, 10 of which are in New Jersey:

Brick

Freehold

Cherry Hill

Springfield

Woodland Park

Deptford

Bridgewater

Paramus

Mays Landing

Rockaway

