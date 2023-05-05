🎄 A popular home decor chain plans to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this weekend

🎄 The bankruptcy filing does not necessarily mean shops will shut down

🎄 The idea is for stores that are not doing well to restructure

Another favorite home décor shop is in trouble.

The Christmas Tree Shops chain is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has hired a Boston law firm to handle the case.

The filing could happen as soon as this weekend, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The chain, which is known for its seasonal décor, as well as home décor, furniture, housewares, unique gifts, paper, and party goods, all at reasonable prices, had been owned by Bed Bath & Beyond until 2020.

BBB, which itself filed for bankruptcy protection last month, bought Christmas Tree Shops for $200 million in 2003.

But this Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing does not necessarily mean The Christmas Tree Shop chain is shutting down. It’s just a way for the stores to restructure, according to some retail advisors.

Still, it might be a good time to use gift cards if you have them, according to Edgar Dworsky of ConsumerWorld.org.

There are 10 Christmas Tree Shops in New Jersey in Brick, Freehold, Cherry Hill, Springfield, Woodland Park, Deptford, Bridgewater, Paramus, Mays Landing, and Rockaway.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

