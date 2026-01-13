It's the end of the road for the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City. Now that the holiday season is officially over, it's time for the tree to travel to it's final destination.

For those who may not know, the true magic of the tree doesn't happen during the holidays. Sure it's all decorated with tons of lights, but that's only part of the story.

In my opinion, where the tree eventually ends up is what truly matters in the long run. And as you may have guessed, New Jersey does play a small, yet crucial role of what happens to the worlds most famous Christmas tree.

Across the river and into New Jersey

Yes, the final stop for the worlds most famous Christmas tree is here in the Garden State. But before it goes, some changes will need to take place before it begins that final voyage.

Unlike how the tree arrived in New York City, it will be cut and broken up into pieces. Afterward, it'll be hauled away and transported to a mill in New Jersey.

According to rockafellercenter.com, the tree pieces will be given a rough cut at the mill. Afterward, "the pieces are brought to a landscaping company to be dried in a kiln, milled, and planed until they are soft and smooth." The final finished product will be sent and donated to support the mission of Habitat for Humanity.

It's such a fitting end for the worlds most famous tree, all made possible with a little help from New Jersey.

