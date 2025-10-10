People got all riled up when they heard people say Texas chili. Full transparency, I have been to Texas many times, love their chili, this recipe is not, and I repeat, not a true Texas chili recipe. This recipe that I made and have served up for you has Texas chili influences. Whatever that means.

I recently started cutting carbs from my diet. I like the thought of no carbs except for my craving for bread and pasta, but that is another story. I was looking for a relatively low-carb chili dish that I could make that had fewer carbs than my other chili recipes.

So, after diligent research and accepting the fact that there are going to be a couple of carbs in this recipe, this chili is one that you can enjoy whether you are on a low-carb diet or not.

I use sirloin strip steak as my choice of main meat, along with bacon and corn, and this is set up to be a great full chili dish ready for friends and family.

Just a note, like any good chili it takes hours to cook and then set. It is worth the time and effort. I served this up a month or so ago and thought I would have enough to freeze for a later date. Forget it, it was all gone.

Here is what you will need:

1 tablespoon corn oil

2 cups medium onions, finely chopped (I prefer Vidalia)

2 red bell pepper, cut into ½ inch cubes

2 dried Ancho chili, seeds removed, and soaked in beer or water to rehydrate

4 tablespoons minced or pressed garlic (approx. 7 medium cloves)

¼ cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

3 seeded and diced jalapeno peppers

2 teaspoons ground coriander

2 tablespoons of your favorite meat BBQ rub

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano (I prefer Mexican oregano; it has a better flavor for this chili

1 big dash of cinnamon

Freshly ground pepper to taste (I like lots!)

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 ½ cans or bottles of good pilsner beer

2 cans of Rotel tomatoes with green chilis

1 can tomato puree

2 packages of frozen corn, no sauce

4 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

3 ½ lbs. of sliced sirloin steak sliced in chunks

¾ lb of thick bacon (smoked is OK) diced

3 cups beef broth

1/3 cup of masa harina (Mexican flour, with a corn flavor)

salt & pepper to taste (yes, again!)

How to put it together:

Thaw out frozen corn and add no water.

Rehydrate ancho chilis with ½ can or bottle of good pilsner beer, set aside. If you really want to cut carbs, use water

Season steak chunks generously with salt, pepper, and your favorite BBQ rub.

Heat oil in a large, heavy-bottomed, non-reactive Dutch oven over medium heat until simmering but not smoking, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add diced bacon, cook till it is crisp but not well done, remove bacon, set aside. Remove ½ of excess oil and bacon fat, reserve in case needed.

Add steaks to medium to high heat in pot, get a quick sear on all sides. Add onions and bell pepper to the pot, sautéing onions until golden brown but not overcooked.

Add corn, sliced jalapenos, garlic, chili powder, cumin, coriander, red pepper flakes, oregano, cinnamon, freshly ground pepper, and cayenne. Stir generously then add tomato paste, cook off the paste, about 4 – 5 minutes.

Add apple cider vinegar

Add back the bacon and steak, sautéing on medium-high heat.

Process ancho chilis in processor or blender with the beer from rehydration, once pureed then add to the pot, stir in, and let cook for 5 minutes.

Add tomatoes, tomato puree, tomato paste, beer (if no beer, add more broth), beef stock, or broth, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Remove cover and continue to simmer for 1 hour longer, stirring occasionally. If chili begins to stick to the bottom of the pot, stir in 1/2 cup beef broth and continue to simmer until beef is tender and chili is rich and dark.

If chili is too watery, add the masa harina in a small bowl with beef broth, stir in so that it is completely lump-free, then slowly pour the mixture into the chili while stirring. I put it in anyway because I like my chili thick.

Cook this chili for at least 4 hours, make enough that you can freeze it. Trust me, I do, and it lasts for months. Let chili sit for an hour after cooking. That gives the flavors to really set up and blend.

I like to top it with shredded Colby cheese, chopped Vidalia onions, chopped jalapenos and of course, sour cream. Wash it down with a cold beer, but do not forget to chill the glass!

