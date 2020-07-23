Child porn cases grow: NJ cops bust school janitor and others

MOUNT HOLLY — Seven men have been charged by Burlington County investigators with possessing and sharing images of child sexual exploitation, including of toddlers and infants.

One of the men also was accused of sexting with young boys and another, a janitor at an elementary school, was accused of having a thousand illegal images.

Officials on Thursday said that the arrests represented a fraction of the tips investigators have received about crimes against children online during the pandemic.

According to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina, his office received 52 tips from March 17 to April 16 compared to 29 during the same time last year.

The state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force has received three times as many tips from March through May compared to last year — 2,240.

Coffina said that online predators are mistaken if they think they can remain anonymous online for long.

“As illustrated by these arrests, we know how to find you, apprehend you, and hold you accountable for endangering innocent children as a means of seeking your depraved gratification," he said.