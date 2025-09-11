Looking for some excellent Indian food in New Jersey? The New York Times has found it.

They recently put out their list of the best restaurants in the country. Of the 50 places they named, one Garden State spot made the list.

Chatpati Delhi

Opened just a few years ago, the restaurant is known for its creative take on classic dishes.

In the chowks of New Delhi, tracking down great chole bhature is a major sport. When Chatpati Delhi opened two years ago, word spread quickly through the Indian community of New Jersey that this new restaurant in a Somerset County strip mall made a version that was a true contender.

When Chatpati Delhi is busy, which is most of the time, almost every table will be working on an order, tearing apart golden balloons of bread the size of cantaloupes and dipping them into bowls of dark and thickly spiced chana masala.

The kitchen, in fact, is adept at a long repertory of chaat from the streets of Delhi, puffs of dough and crisp potato baskets and so on, buried under chutneys and yogurt and little crunchy squiggles of sev.

The restaurant also has a subspecialty in snacks from Mumbai, like bun samosa — a samosa on a bun. (You needed to ask?)

Chatpati Delhi is located at 3201 NJ-27 (Suite #6) in Franklin Park, NJ

Hours

Monday: Closed

Tuesday to Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Check them out next time you’re craving some chicken tikka masala, just make sure to save some for me!

