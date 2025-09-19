Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Friday:

Charlie Kirk vigil at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury 9/17/25 Charlie Kirk vigil at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury 9/17/25 (Mary Axelson) loading...

🕯️Over 1,000 gathered in Roxbury for a candlelight vigil honoring Charlie Kirk

🎤Local leaders, students, and political figures spoke about Kirk

🎤Several hundred also held a vigil in Hasbrouck Heights

A week after he was struck down by an assassin’s bullet in Utah, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was remembered at two vigils in New Jersey on Wednesday night.

An estimated 1,000 people, along with a heavy police presence turned out on a damp night at Horseshoe Lake Park in Roxbury, holding candles and American flags to remember the conservative speaker. Assemblyman Mike Inganamort, R-Morris, said the park, which is often a place for celebrations, was a gathering for people with righteous anger in their hearts.

On Tuesday night, between 200 and 250 people showed up for an indoor vigil at VFW Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights for a vigil for Kirk, according to NorthJersey.com.

In Sussex County, a memorial planned for Skylands Stadium was cancelled before plans were even finalized, because officials worried too many people would show up.

NJ woman sentenced for stealing from churches NJ woman sentenced for stealing from churches(AndreyPopov Getty Stock) loading...

🙏 A NJ woman admits stealing nearly $300K from 2 Morris County Catholic churches

💸 She avoided jail time, instead gets probation and monthly restitution

🕍 Similar theft case at a Union County synagogue led to federal prison time

A 61-year-old Passaic County woman avoids jail time after admitting to stealing roughly $293,000 while working as a bookkeeper for two Catholic churches in Morris County.

Melissa Rivera, of Haskell, was arrested in March.

In May, she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft.

Officers found that between May 2018 and May 2024, Rivera wrote 137 checks from accounts at Our Lady of Mountain Parish in Washington Township, totaling $287,487.

She also wrote three checks to herself from Our Lady of Good Counsel parish in Pompton Plains, for a total of $5,242.

NJ State police with a tractor trailer stopped during a vehicle inspection on Route 78 9/10/25 NJ State police with a tractor trailer stopped during a vehicle inspection on Route 78 9/10/25 (NJ State Police) loading...

🚨NJ State Police seize $48M in marijuana, THC vapes, and edibles on Route 78

🌿Troopers say it’s likely the largest illegal cannabis bust in state history

🚨 Two Texas men arrested, held without bail at Warren County jail

GREENWICH (Warren) — A commercial vehicle inspection on Route 78 led to the discovery of $48 million worth of marijuana, THC, and THC/cannabis products in what could be the state's largest illegal drug seizures.

State Police said troopers with the Mobile Safe Freight Unit were checking commercial vehicles at the inspection station at Exit 6 (Warren Glen) on Sept. 10 and noticed the strong smell of marijuana and saw "indicators of trafficking activity."

Troopers found approximately 7,645 pounds of hydroponic marijuana, 44,456 THC vape cartridges, 9,572 packages of THC gummies, 59 liters of cannabis resin, and 83 THC-infused cigarette packages in a search of the trailer.

Jackson police are looking for a motorcycle rider who defied an officer's orders to stop in a wild confrontation (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) Jackson police are looking for a motorcycle rider who defied an officer's orders to stop in a wild confrontation (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) loading...

🔴 A motorcyclist in Jackson brazenly ignored a cop’s order to pull over for speeding.

🔴 Bodycam video shows the rider swerving around the officer and shaking his head “no.”

🔴 Police are asking the public for tips to help identify the tattooed rider.

JACKSON — Police say they're looking for a bold motorcycle rider who openly defied an officer's order to pull over for speeding.

The wild confrontation happened just before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 27, along Frank Applegate Road, according to Jackson police spokesman Lt. Fred Meabe.

A Jackson cop was already in the area due to recent speeding complaints when the incident happened, police said.

In the distance, the on-duty officer heard "loud sustained high pitch engine noise" that sounded like a speeding motorcycle.

Bodycam footage shows the motorcyclist driving toward the officer who was standing in the middle of the road.

According to police, the officer used a hand-held radar to measure the motorcycle's speed, which was recorded at 52 mph. The speed limit was 40 mph.

The officer put up his hand and directed the motorcyclist to pull over.

However, the motorcycle, which police believe was a blue Yamaha MT-07, then crossed the double-yellow lines to swerve around the officer.

Police said the rider slowed down and, as he passed, shook his head, "No." Video showed the bike speeding away.

Hatzolah Central Jersey volunteer first responders have received traffic tickets from the Jackson police in recent weeks (Google Maps/Canva) Hatzolah Central Jersey volunteer first responders have received traffic tickets from the Jackson police in recent weeks (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

🔴 Jackson police issued 14 tickets to Hatzolah volunteers, sparking claims of harassment.

🔴 Police Chief Matthew Kunz defended officers, saying all summonses were lawful.

🔴 Jackson has faced lawsuits over discrimination against Orthodox Jews.

JACKSON — The chief of police in this Ocean County community is receiving support from locals amid recent friction with a Jewish ambulance squad.

It's the latest example of religious tensions amid a surge in the Orthodox Jewish population in Ocean County.

Hatzolah Central Jersey volunteers were issued 14 tickets by Jackson police officers within a span of two weeks, the Lakewood Scoop reported.

The Scoop's report calls it a "troubling pattern of harassment" against Hatzolah, which is Hebrew for "rescue."

But Chief Matthew Kunz is defending the Jackson police tickets. He says all of the traffic summonses were legal and proper.

On Tuesday, Kunz said to New Jersey 101.5 that he's confident Hatzolah volunteers and Jackson police will continue to work together to serve the community.

Click HERE to read more.

