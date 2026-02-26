Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

A snowman on the Asbury Park boardwalk nicknamed Blizzard Beach Tues, Feb. 24, 2026 A snowman on the Asbury Park boardwalk nicknamed Blizzard Beach Tues, Feb. 24, 2026 (Bud McCormick) loading...

https://nj1015.com/school-closings-thursdayfeb26/

The cancellations and delayed openings may be few, as most power has been restored. But even with a mild day on Wednesday, there are still some downed wires and trees.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is looking at the possibility of yet another major snowstorm on Monday or Tuesday.

"Model guidance is locking on to not one but two potentially messy storm systems for early next week, one for Monday and one for Tuesday," Zarrow said. "But next week is March. We are getting late into snow season now, when cold air becomes more limited, sun angles get higher, and the 'big snow' becomes rarer."

State Sen. Troy Singleton has introduced a bill put traffic cameras in school zones to catch speeders and drivers passing buses (Google Maps) State Sen. Troy Singleton has introduced a bill put traffic cameras in school zones to catch speeders and drivers passing buses (Google Maps) loading...

🔴 Traffic cameras could return to NJ — but only near schools.

🔴 Bill would install cameras on school buses and in school zones.

🔴 Recent shock study finds dangerous driving around students.

Traffic cameras that automatically ticket drivers are banned in New Jersey, but state lawmakers want to make exceptions for schools.

Traffic cameras would be installed on school buses and in school zones if a new bill becomes law. The goal is to catch drivers who illegally pass school buses on the streets and drive dangerously near students on their way to school, said Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington.

Under the bill (S3218), each violation would carry a $75 fine. These tickets would also not issue any points to violators.

Singleton said lawmakers would make it absolutely clear that cameras could not be used for enforcement outside of school hours. And despite some skepticism, he said it's not about the money.

"All revenues go back to safety improvements around schools and not to anyone's general fund. So, the idea that this is just an out-and-out revenue grab is a bit unfair," Singleton said.

Jeanne Hengemuhle nominated to be superintendent of the State Police. (NJSP) Jeanne Hengemuhle nominated to be superintendent of the State Police. (NJSP) loading...

https://nj1015.com/jeanne-hengemuhle-police-leader/

Hengemuhle makes history as the first woman and openly gay official to helm the statewide law enforcement organization, the New Jersey Globe first reported.

She will step in as acting superintendent on Feb. 26, replacing Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, who has been leading the agency on an interim basis since Jan. 1.

The move comes just weeks after longtime Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan retired following a 31-year career that saw him guide the state through Superstorm Sandy, the COVID pandemic, and countless emergencies.

The change at the top also comes as the State Police's second-in-command is fighting back against claims that he made an anti-Jewish comment about the former attorney general and his son. Prominent Jewish leaders have come out in support of Lt. Col. Sean Kilcomons as he faces an internal investigation and uncertain future.

President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, as Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., listen. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) loading...

President Donald Trump sought in his first State of the Union address to sell Americans on the idea of a booming economy, falling prices, and soaring jobs, yet he faces a skeptical public with a much gloomier view.

Barely 12 hours before his speech, in fact, The Conference Board, a business research group, released its latest consumer confidence report. It showed that overall confidence in the economy remains historically low, and is barely above the level it plunged to in the depths of the COVID recession.

Other polling has yielded similar results: Only 39% of Americans approve of Trump’s economic leadership, according to the latest Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey.

Car after going off Route 195 east in Howell landing on Rotute 9 north in Howell Tues. Feb. 24, 2026 Car after going off Route 195 east in Howell landing on Rotute 9 north in Howell Tues. Feb. 24, 2026 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

🚨 A 21-year-old woman was seriously injured after her SUV plunged from Route 195

🚨 Ava Adam's landed on Route 9 under the highway

🚨 Did snow still on the road from the Blizzard of 2026 play a role in the crash?

HOWELL — An Ocean County woman lost control of her SUV on Route 195 and drove off an overpass onto the highway below.

The 21-year-old resident of the Bayville section of Berkeley was headed east around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday when her Hyundai went off the right side of the overpass and fell onto Route 9. Adamo hit a snow bank, a concrete barrier and landed in the right lane.

Adamo suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital.

A tornado's rapidly approaching - what should you do? Gallery Credit: Sophia Laico

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.