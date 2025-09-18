🔴 A motorcyclist in Jackson brazenly ignored a cop’s order to pull over for speeding.

🔴 Bodycam video shows the rider swerving around the officer and shaking his head “no.”

🔴 Police are asking the public for tips to help identify the tattooed rider.

JACKSON — Police say they're looking for a bold motorcycle rider who openly defied an officer's order to pull over for speeding.

The wild confrontation happened just before noon on Wednesday, Aug. 27, along Frank Applegate Road, according to Jackson police spokesman Lt. Fred Meabe.

A Jackson cop was already in the area due to recent speeding complaints when the incident happened, police said.

In the distance, the on-duty officer heard "loud sustained high pitch engine noise" that sounded like a speeding motorcycle.

Bodycam video shows biker swerving around officer

Bodycam footage shows the motorcyclist driving toward the officer who was standing in the middle of the road.

An image released by Jackson police of the motorcyclist's arm (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) An image released by Jackson police of the motorcyclist's arm (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) loading...

According to police, the officer used a hand-held radar to measure the motorcycle's speed, which was recorded at 52 mph. The speed limit was 40 mph.

The officer put up his hand and directed the motorcyclist to pull over.

However, the motorcycle, which police believe was a blue Yamaha MT-07, then crossed the double-yellow lines to swerve around the officer.

Rider taunts Jackson police officer before speeding off

Police said the rider slowed down and, as he passed, shook his head, "No." Video showed the bike speeding away.

The motorcyclist, with a tattoo on his right upper arm, flies past the Jackson police officer despite an order to stop (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) The motorcyclist, with a tattoo on his right upper arm, flies past the Jackson police officer despite an order to stop (Jackson Police Department via Facebook) loading...

Police said the rider was a white male with a blue helmet. The bike also has a blue gas tank, a small black or gray fairing, and a loud exhaust.

He was wearing a sleeveless shirt and had a tattoo on his right upper arm. The rider also has a tattoo on the inner crux of his left arm.

Anyone who has information that could help identify the rider is asked to contact Officer William Colangelo at wcolangelo@jacksontwpnj.net.

