🔴 New Summer Termination Program signed into law

🔴 Protects against utility shutoff including electric, water, and sewer

🔴 Who qualifies for these protections?

A new law in response to this summer's electric rate hikes prevents New Jersey utility companies from shutting off power and water service during the hottest months of the year.

The Summer Termination Program was passed on Wednesday by Acting Gov. Tahesha Way. She is responsible for signing legislation while Gov. Phil Murphy is on an economic trip to India.

It's similar to the Winter Termination Program, which runs annually from Nov. 15 through March 15.

The new Summer Termination Program (A5563/S4361) makes sure that residents keep their power and running water from June 15 to Aug. 31 each year.

🔴 Iconic Atlantic City property back on market — 10.2 acres of prime boardwalk real estate listed again, including remnants of Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino.

🔴 Zoned for massive resort development — Property offers over 3.5 million square feet of buildable potential and 2,658-space parking garage.

🔴 Once a Trump hotspot, now a vacant landmark — The former celebrity-packed casino was demolished in 2021 and failed to sell in 2023.

ATLANTIC CITY — The former site of the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City is for sale…again.

Commercial brokerage firm Avison Young was hired by IEP AC Plaza, LLC, an Icahn Enterprises subsidiary, to list the 10.2 acres of beachfront property, located at 2201 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, for sale.

Built in 1984, the almost 2 million square feet of property was listed on the commercial real estate site Crexi on Sept. 16.

No asking price has been provided but this is the site’s second listing in recent years, with another brokerage firm previously offering it in 2023. interested buyers can request their own specific terms when submitting a non-binding offer.

🚨 Police find two Old Bridge residents dead in suspected murder/suicide

🚨 63-year-old man and 54-year-old woman had stab wounds

🚨 The circumstances of the incident were not disclosed

OLD BRIDGE — Police are investigating an apparent homicide-suicide discovered Tuesday morning.

Township police officers went to a home at the Old Bridge Rotary Senior Housing on Ticetown Road and found two people dead from what appears to be stab wounds.

Jamie A. Nowakowska, 63, and Nancy Misura, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene. The relationship between Nowakowska and Misura was not disclosed but officials said both lived in the same apartment.

The case is being investigated as a homicide-suicide pending results of an autopsy, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

⚖️ A nurse sued an Englewood Health doctor, claiming he mocked Charlie Kirk’s death

🏥 Hospital probe led to doctor’s resignation, says she was not fired

🌈 Doctor denies celebrating Kirk’s death, says he resigned over threats

ENGLEWOOD — The doctor accused of celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk at a Bergen County hospital after learning of his death said his words were "boldly misrepresented."

In a lawsuit filed against Dr. Matthew Jung and Englewood Health, Lexi Kuenzle said she was at a nurse's station with eight colleagues when news of Kirk's assassination broke on Sept. 10.

"Oh, my God! That's terrible! I love him," her lawsuit claims she said. Kuenzle's lawsuit claims Jung's response was that Kirk had it coming. Kuenzle has made clear on her social media that she is a Christian and a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Kuenzle said she reported the incident to hospital management and was suspended during an investigation. After the investigation, the hospital announced Jung's resignation and said Kuenzle was still employed. The hospital denied Kuenzle was fired or told by the hospital that she would be fired.

🚍 A South Jersey couple claim their daughter was left alone on a bus for five hours

🚍 'Child check alarm' was turned off

🚍 Driver and bus aide have been fired

A new lawsuit alleges a school bus aide turned off the "child check alarm" before all the students got off their school bus in Egg Harbor Township.

As a result, Danielle and Miguel Lugo say their 4-year-old daughter was stranded alone on the bus for five hours after she had fallen asleep on the way to school.

The incident occurred in 2024 but the lawsuit has only recently been filed.

A police report of the incident says the Lugos only learned about the incident when they arrived at her school to attend a class party. They were told their daughter was absent. An immediate search was undertaken, and the preschooler was found sleeping on the bus in transportation lot about an hour later.

The lawyer for the Lugo's told NJ.com, "Thankfully, it wasn’t freezing cold that day because it could have been a worse situation."

