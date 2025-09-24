New NJ law stops utility company shutoffs during hot summer months
🔴 New Summer Termination Program signed into law
🔴 Protects against utility shutoff including electric, water, and sewer
🔴 Who qualifies for these protections?
A new law in response to this summer's electric rate hikes prevents New Jersey utility companies from shutting off power and water service during the hottest months of the year.
The Summer Termination Program was passed on Wednesday by Acting Gov. Tahesha Way. She is responsible for signing legislation while Gov. Phil Murphy is on an economic trip to India.
It's similar to the Winter Termination Program, which runs annually from Nov. 15 through March 15.
The new Summer Termination Program (A5563/S4361) makes sure that residents keep their power and running water from June 15 to Aug. 31 each year.
Turning off electric service during the summer is a health hazard
Electricity is vital to keep air conditioners running during dangerous heat waves, officials said.
Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Essex, was a prime sponsor of the bill.
"This policy is a vital safeguard for public health and community stability. It reflects our commitment to protecting working families and strengthening resilience in the face of extreme heat," Pintor Marin said.
New Jersey residents who qualify for the Summer Termination Program
All New Jersey residents who qualify for the winter program will also qualify for the summer program.
Other residents who can't pay because of factors beyond their control also qualify for the new Summer Termination Program.
According to the bill, eligible residents who had their utility service cut off for non-payment before June 15 must have it restored at no charge.
