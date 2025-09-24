🔴 New Summer Termination Program signed into law

🔴 Protects against utility shutoff including electric, water, and sewer

🔴 Who qualifies for these protections?

A new law in response to this summer's electric rate hikes prevents New Jersey utility companies from shutting off power and water service during the hottest months of the year.

The Summer Termination Program was passed on Wednesday by Acting Gov. Tahesha Way. She is responsible for signing legislation while Gov. Phil Murphy is on an economic trip to India.

Get our free mobile app

It's similar to the Winter Termination Program, which runs annually from Nov. 15 through March 15.

The new Summer Termination Program (A5563/S4361) makes sure that residents keep their power and running water from June 15 to Aug. 31 each year.

An Atlantic City Electric work truck (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) An Atlantic City Electric work truck (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) loading...

Turning off electric service during the summer is a health hazard

Electricity is vital to keep air conditioners running during dangerous heat waves, officials said.

Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin, D-Essex, was a prime sponsor of the bill.

"This policy is a vital safeguard for public health and community stability. It reflects our commitment to protecting working families and strengthening resilience in the face of extreme heat," Pintor Marin said.

A utility worker tends to a power line (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) A utility worker tends to a power line (Atlantic City Electric via Facebook) loading...

New Jersey residents who qualify for the Summer Termination Program

All New Jersey residents who qualify for the winter program will also qualify for the summer program.

Other residents who can't pay because of factors beyond their control also qualify for the new Summer Termination Program.

According to the bill, eligible residents who had their utility service cut off for non-payment before June 15 must have it restored at no charge.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Things You'd See in Your Grandma and Grandpa's Backyard From woven lawn chairs to squeaky clotheslines, this photo gallery will take you back to a time of simple adventures, small chores, and sweet summer memories of Grandma and Grandpa's backyard. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

28 towns in NJ lowered their average tax bill in 2024 The average tax bill keeps climbing in New Jersey. But last year, the average tax bill went down in 28 municipalities. The data was collected by the state Department of Community Affairs. The towns are listed in order of least to greatest decrease. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5