Charleston, South Carolina police said that a missing student from New Jersey was last seen alone on a suspension bridge over Charleston Bay

Owen Kenney, 19, of Tinton Falls, was last seen on the Ravanel Bridge pedestrian bridge walkway around 3 a.m., Oct. 31. His cell phone’s last recorded location was on the bridge around the same time. The bridge is 5 miles from the College of Charleston, where Kenney is a student.

The pedestrian walkway runs the length of the 2.5-mile bridge.

Owen Tillman Kenney

Family pleads for help as search for Owen Kenney enters second week

Police said an underwater recovery team, K-9 units and an aerial system team have been deployed in the search. They are in regular communication with Kenney's parents and have discouraged the spread of information found on social media about the search.

"While we recognize the tremendous public interest and concern surrounding this case, it is important to remember that at the heart of this investigation is a family searching for their loved one. Misinformation and speculation circulating online can hinder progress by diverting attention and resources away from verifiable leads," Charleston police said in a statement.

Kenny, a member of the Red Bank Catholic High School Class of 2024, was last seen by friends a block from campus around 2 a.m., Oct. 31. His family said he had gone to a Halloween party wearing a Boston Celtics jersey and was walking back home before he disappeared.

Anyone with information about Kenney's location is asked to call 843-720-2422.

Map shows locations of the College of Charleston and the Ravanel Bridge

