Carjacker targets 2 cars within 20 minutes in Lakewood, NJ

LAKEWOOD — A victim was injured in a carjacking shortly after the thief had attempted to hijack another vehicle on Friday afternoon.

Lakewood police said in the first attempt, a blue sedan was traveling east on Arlington Avenue around 1 p.m.

According to The Lakewood Scoop, the carjacker jumped onto the car but the driver took off, causing the suspect to fall off the vehicle.

A second carjacking two blocks away

The suspect went two blocks to Martin Luther King Boulevard and carjacked a 49-year-old man sitting inside a gray 2016 Toyota Camry with New Jersey license plate RBG-94F around 1:20 p.m.

The victim was punched in the face and dragged from his Camry, according to The Lakewood Scoop. He was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect in both carjackings was described as a Black or Hispanic young man, wearing a green shirt, baggy khakis and white sneakers.

Police said anyone spotting the stolen vehicle not to approach it and instead call police.

