Cape May County’s Two Mile Bridge reopens earlier than expected

🚧 A shaft that allows the Middle Thorofare Bridge to open-and-close failed

🚧 The bridge was kept in the open position to accommodate marine traffic

🚧 County employees worked to come up with a solution

LOWER TOWNSHIP — The Middle Thorofare Bridge reopened much sooner than anticipated with vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians able to use the bridge again as of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Cape May County Bridge Commission.

The 85-year-old crossing, also known as the Two Mile Bridge connecting Wildwood Crest/Diamond Beach in Lower Township to Cape May closed Saturday morning after a total failure of the drive shaft motor used to open and close the bridge.

It appeared a replacement would be difficult to find, according to county officials. The bridge would remain in the up postion to accomodate marine and traffic which has the right of way.

Map shows Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township, also known at the Two Mile Bridge Map shows Middle Thorofare Bridge in Lower Township, also known at the Two Mile Bridge (Canva) loading...

County employees 'made a miracle happen'

County and Bridge Commission staffers worked “tirelessly from morning until night” to come up with a repair to the the shaft and make it function, according to Commissioner Director/Liaison Leonard Desiderio. He said in a statement they took a "best-case multi-week closure scenario and made a miracle happen."

"On behalf of the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners, I want to extend my heartfelt and sincere thanks to our county public works, bridge commission staff, and consultant electrical engineers for their efforts to source a new motor and for working long hours to repair the system that resulted in the reopening of the Middle Thorofore Bridge," Desiderio said in a statement.

There are no restrictions in place for the bridge's use.

