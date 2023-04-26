Cheers: These 2 popular NJ craft breweries are now 1 company

🍺 Cape May Brewing Company has acquired one of the state's oldest craft breweries

🍺 Flying Fish Brewing Company began offering beers in small batches in 1995

🍺 The deal would not impact either tasting room, but would expand manufacturing

Cape May Brewing Company has announced it is acquiring Flying Fish Brewery in what it called a “union of breweries.”

The news made official on Monday does not call for changes to the current tasting rooms and locations, the company assured customers.

“You can still purchase your favorite Cape May and Flying Fish brews at all the same places - from our respective tasting rooms to the shelves of your local distributors.”

Instead, the merger would increase manufacturing and warehousing space and boost annual production capacity, according to a release on the Cape May Brewing website.

“This is a massive milestone for both Cape May and Flying Fish, who we’ve long admired as a true pioneer of craft brewing in the Garden State since its founding in 1995,” Cape May Brewing Co. CEO and Co-founder Ryan Krill said in the release.

He continued “We are thrilled to expand our product portfolio and are approaching this acquisition with a focus on our core values, passion for brewing, and commitment to serving our customers with the highest quality brews."

(Cape May Brewing Company) (Cape May Brewing Company) loading...

Flying Fish Brewing Co. has its operations based in Somerdale at 900 Kennedy Blvd.

Cape May Brewing Co. has its complex in the Cape May airport complex at 1250 Hornet Road in the Rio Grande section of Lower Township.

“This may be a brand-new chapter in our company history, but it’s one that is rooted in the same values that have driven our commitment to quality, people, and refreshing brews since our founding in 2011,” Krill added.

Flying Fish would continue to be distributed by its wholesale distributor partners.

Cape May would continue to operate at its existing location, while utilizing the Cape Beverage Distributing network throughout the Garden State and wholesale distributor partnerships in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

