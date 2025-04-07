⬛ Can an elected official block you on Facebook?

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Monday:

🔴 Democrat joins calls for NJ Turnpike transparency

🔴 Turnpike approved $1.7B deal with China-linked firm

🔴 Concerns that residents' private data could be at risk

Another federal lawmaker is joining the ranks of officials demanding to know why the New Jersey Turnpike passed over an American company to approve a massive deal with a firm that some claim has ties to communists in China.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, sent a letter to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority raising concerns over their deal with TransCore.

The company, which has an office in Union County, was acquired three years ago by a Singapore firm with ties to China.

"With millions of Jersey drivers’ personal data stored in the E-ZPass system, the NJ Turnpike Authority must ensure that this information remains secure and does not fall into the hands of our greatest foreign adversary. We’ve seen China’s playbook before with TikTok and DeepSeek, and we cannot allow it to happen again," Gottheimer said.

A free speech fight is brewing in Park Ridge, where a local man says the mayor banned him from his personal Facebook page.

You can ban or block someone from your social media pages for any reason. The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed that right in a unanimous decision last year.

For elected officials, however, it's different.

The justices specifically cautioned against government officials hiding behind personal social media pages.

Government officials cannot "insulate government business from scrutiny by conducting it on a personal page," they said.

Park Ridge resident Howard Fredrics is not a fan of Montvale mayor Mike Ghassali. Even though he does not live in Montvale, he told NJ.com he followed Ghassali's personal page to stay informed about the community.

Fredrics says he was always civil with his comments "even though I have strongly disagreed with Mayor Ghassali’s positions."

Then Ghassali blocked him.

Fredrics is now considering a lawsuit.

🚓 Police called often

🚓 Neighbors argued for years

🚓 Ends in homicidal and suicidal rage

Berkeley Shores is a quiet, well-to-do marina community of handsome homes with boats parked in some driveways and more docked out back in the waterways flowing behind each street.

Vast tidal marshes and the Barnegat Bay buffer the waterfront development from the hubub of the Jersey Shore.

But in the early evening of March 10, the peace of the pre-summer season was shattered.

Just before 5 p.m., John Adamo stood outside 11 Drake Drive, the Berkeley Township home he had owned with his wife since 2018. A stately 2-story home with beige stucco, solar panels on the roof and a front yard of decorative white stone.

He fired a gun, shooting his next-door neighbor Tom Kwatkoski, who had lived at 7 Drake Drive since 2001.

Adamo fired again, a bullet piercing the wall of the blue rancher and striking Tom's wife, Jill.

As her husband bled nearly to death, a critically wounded Jill Kwatkoski called 911 to plead for help.

By the time SWAT team members blasted the front door off 11 Drake Drive, the 54-year-old Adamo had shot and killed himself.

Police records obtained by New Jersey 101.5 show that years before the gunfire erupted, tensions were brewing between the Kwatkoskis and their Staten Island neighbors.

In an effort to combat homelessness, Summit is proposing a $2,000 fine for "camping" outdoors.

The controversial ordinance has gained initial approval and strong opposition for homeless advocates.

Summit is one of New Jersey's wealthiest towns and has won national praise for combating homelessness. Town officials created a special task force to provide services for dozens of homeless residents.

Supporters of this ordinance say it is designed to prevent the problem from getting worse.

Opponents say it criminalizes homelessness.

In addition to the $2,000 fine, the ordinance bans storing personal belongings in public places such as streets, sidewalks, parks and parking lots.

Other New Jersey towns have considered similar laws, but backed off under opposition from the public and homeless advocates.

🔷 Hit show films in NJ

🔷 Pop-up teased for weekend

🔷 Fans upset by missing props

HOLMDEL — The iconic Bell Works facility in Monmouth County has been attracting extra attention lately from fans of the hit show, "Severance."

Exterior scenes for the Apple TV plus series, which has finished two seasons so far, are shot at the New Jersey "metro burb."

The workplace thriller has become known for the quote, "The work is mysterious and important.

At least the first adjective could be used to describe an interactive, invite-only installation on Saturday evening.

The Bell Works lower level was transformed to host the nearly full cast and a crowd of influencers.

A panel discussion was moderated by Late Night host and New Jersey resident, Stephen Colbert.

As the event got underway, Bell Works began publicizing a pop-up as being open to the public on Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

By the time Sunday morning arrived, a number of fans were apparently waiting outside to take some selfies with those set pieces that had been seen on social media.

A number of early visitors on Sunday voiced disappointed to Bell Works via Instagram and Facebook, that just signage and posters were left standing.

