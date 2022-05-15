Camden, NJ cop, 22, killed in tragic motorcycle accident

CAMDEN — A young police officer has died in a crash less than two months into his service as a full-time police officer.

Daniel Adler, 22, was killed Thursday riding a motorcycle on Route 561, Camden County spokesman Dan Keashen told NJ Advance Media.

Adler was sworn in as a full-time officer on March 18. Before his promotion, he had served as a part-time class II officer for the department.

The Camden County police announced Adler's passing Friday evening. A post on social media called him "a devoted colleague, friend, and family member who will be forever missed."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Officer Adler, as well as our brothers and sisters at CCPD," the department said. "Daniel, we thank you for your service and may you Rest In Peace."

County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. called Adler's loss "horrific" in a statement.

"Anytime our community loses someone so young it’s tragedy, but knowing that this young man had dedicated his life and career to helping others with our department is a gut punch,” Cappelli said.

The City of Camden said in a statement on social media that the city is mourning his loss.

"Mayor Carstarphen and the City of Camden mourn the loss of CCPD Officer Daniel Adler," the city said. "We salute Daniel for his service to our community."

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

