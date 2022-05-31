SOUTHAMPTON — A 50-year-old resident of Winslow Township has been charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses in connection with a March 11 crash on Route 206 that claimed the life of a man from Bridgeton.

According to the New Jersey State Police, Regis Vitale Jr. was under the influence of drugs while he drove his GMC Silverado across the center line and struck a Jeep Patriot being driven by the victim, 62-year-old Daryl 'Skip' Akers.

Akers, who was on his way to work, and Vitale were both in need of lifesaving measures on the scene, police said. Akers was pronounced dead at the scene; Vitale was airlifted to an area hospital.

A search warrant of Vitale's vehicle on March 12 uncovered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, THC, and drug paraphernalia, police said. As a result of a toxicology report from the crash, and information obtained during the course of the investigation, officials determined that Vitale was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana while he was operating the motor vehicle.

On May 25, Vitale was charged with vehicular homicide, strict liability vehicular homicide, possession of dangerous controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was placed on house arrest due to his serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

