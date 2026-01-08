Here’s one of those I’m not crying at the cuteness you’re crying at the cuteness moments.

A fuzzy little snuggle bug, otherwise known by scientists as an African penguin, was hatched several weeks ago at Adventure Aquarium. That’s the famously awesome aquarium in Camden that’s been around since 1992.

Penguins Courtesy of Adventure Aquarium loading...

New penguin chick hatched at Adventure Aquarium

"We are very excited for Mushu and Hubert to raise their second-ever chick," biologist Maddie Olszewski-Pohle said in a written statement. "Both parents did an exceptional job feeding and caring for this chick, who is the biggest of the season."

This little guy is the 53rd penguin to be hatched at the facility over the years, which is why for now they’re calling him No. 53.

Penguins Courtesy of Adventure Aquarium/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Name Adventure Aquarium’s newest penguin

No one wants to be a number. He needs a proper name!

To that end, Adventure Aquarium is leaving it up to the public.

Now I guess I’m not cut out to run an aquarium because if it were up to me, this little cutie pie would have a Jersey name. My first thought was Chill Murphy. Or how about Bruce Wingsteen?

But alas, the aquarium is making it a vote from among four already selected names.

You can pick from:

⚫ Scrappy

⚫ Zero

⚫ Flounder

⚫ Toothless

You can cast your vote in person through donation boxes with proceeds helping AZA SAFE African Penguins and the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

Of course they’re trying to have some fun with it. But the work they’re doing at Adventure Aquarium is serious business.

Penguins Courtesy of Adventure Aquarium loading...

Experts warn the African penguin could be functionally extinct by 2035 without more conservation action.

Learn more about the aquarium here.

Latest additions to NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈