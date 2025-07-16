BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 40-year-old man has been accused of beating his own mother to death in the home they shared and then taking off in the victim's car.

Orsman Summerville, of Burlington Township, was charged with the first-degree murder of 72-year-old Enid Wordsworth.

On July 6, Burlington Township Police were called to the 100 block of Andre Court, where other relatives had found Wordsworth’s body.

An alert was issued by police to look out for Wordsworth’s vehicle.

Summerville was picked up the next day after being involved in a crash on Route 287 in Morris County.

He was hospitalized from the wreck and was arrested on Monday after being discharged.

An autopsy by the Burlington County Medical Examiner found that the victim was beaten to death.

Summerville has a previous criminal history that includes a 10 year prison sentence, delivered in 2004 after being convicted of first-degree armed robbery.

He was then arrested again in 2017 for simple assault, a disorderly persons offense.

The homicide investigation has been led by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Burlington Township Police, with help from State Police and Morris Township Police.

