Burlington County man prison-bound for molesting 3 children

A Burlington County man has gotten 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting three children.

Prosecutors said 37-year-old Christopher Elder, of Riverside, will not be eligible for parole during his sentence, under terms of a plea deal. When he is released, he will be placed on the state sex offender registry.

He had pleaded guilty in February to first-degree aggravated sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The investigation began last year after one of the victims told a family member about the assaults, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

“The impact on the children is unknown at this time,” Superior Court Judge Philip Haines said in handing down Elder's sentence.

“We don’t know what the full impact will be, and probably won’t know for a number of years. Life is tough enough in an ideal situation, let alone having to go through this,” he added.

