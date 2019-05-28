Bullets fly in Lakewood neighborhood — house gets shot
LAKEWOOD — Police are trying to find out who fired 13 rounds at a house early Monday morning that left a bullet hole in a window.
Residents of a home on Erica Road in the Pine Acre Estates reported hearing shots fired outside about 1:15 a.m., according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
Investigators found 13 shell casings around the home.
According to The Lakewood Scoop, the residents said they were sleeping at the time. One of the bullets went through a window and a wall, according to the news site.
Staffordsmith said that neighbors reported seeing a group of five or six men running from the area.
Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ
