LAKEWOOD — Police are trying to find out who fired 13 rounds at a house early Monday morning that left a bullet hole in a window.

Residents of a home on Erica Road in the Pine Acre Estates reported hearing shots fired outside about 1:15 a.m., according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Investigators found 13 shell casings around the home.

According to The Lakewood Scoop , the residents said they were sleeping at the time. One of the bullets went through a window and a wall, according to the news site.

Staffordsmith said that neighbors reported seeing a group of five or six men running from the area.

Staffordsmith asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.

