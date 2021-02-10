Springsteen charged with drunk driving at Sandy Hook in NJ

MIDDLETOWN — Bruce Springsteen, who recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, was charged with drunk driving at Sandy Hook in November, according to the Park Service.

Springsteen,71, who lives in Colts Neck, was charged on Nov. 14 with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area of the Gateway National Reactional Area, the Park Service said.

A spokeswoman for the park police added that Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process" but did not disclose additional details.

New of the bust was first revealed on Wednesday.

Because the incident happened on federal property, the case will be adjudicated in federal court.

Springsteen appeared in a commercial for Jeep during the Super Bowl with a message of unifying the country.

His performance during the 2020 Light of Day concert will be aired on Saturday as part of this year's "Winter Love Fest 2021" all virtual event.

