WATCH: Did Bruce sell out in new commercial? It’s what he does (Opinion)

After all these years and opportunities, Bruce Springsteen has done a commercial. It's for Jeep and aired during the Super Bowl and you can watch it here. It called "The Middle" and talks about how we need to get there. We'll get there later, more towards the middle. For now, let's talk about whether Bruce has sold out. Damn right he has, It's what he does, and there's nothing wrong with that.

Springsteen's 2005 of U2 into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame mockingly states that the band had sold out for doing a commercial for iPod. and that he would never do that. From Jay Lustig's article, "He said that while he has 'an insanely expensive lifestyle that my wife barely tolerates,' he also has 'a ludicrous image of myself that keeps me from truly cashing in.'"

Truth be told, Bruce has been selling out and cashing in for years. He's sold out concerts in stadiums and arenas around the world. He cashes in every time you buy a ticket, download a song or hear his opinions on his music channel (which you will subscribe to for a fee). You don't get Bruce for free, you pay to hear him. This time Jeep paid for you to hear Bruce. The commercial may only air once, but it will be on the Jeep website which will drive traffic to it.

And there's nothing wrong with that. He's in the business of selling his songs and opinions through them. He's very good at connecting with the everyman even though he hasn't been one in close to 50 years. So why not connect with the everyman in the car that he drives? I'm sure Bruce wouldn't endorse a product he didn't believe in. Especially when he's putting his opinion of where we need to get too over it. "The Middle."

Let's talk about that.

In the spot, Springsteen opens with the U.S. Center Chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, which sits right in the center of the great 48 states and how we all need to get to "The Middle."

It sounds great in theory, but in reality, we know that Bruce isn't there. He's on one side, the left if you will. He's done concerts in support of Democratic presidential candidates, while refusing to allow Ronald Reagan to use "Born In The USA" in his campaign and writing a "letter of apology" for letting Donald Trump win. Springsteen then spent the next four years trashing Trump at every opportunity. That's his right as an American "Born In The USA."

So now Bruce wants us to get to "The Middle." Is that really where you want to be? With clowns to the left of you and jokers to the right? You won't be "Stuck in the Middle with Bruce," he's on the left. They wanted no part of "The Middle" for the last four years. Besides, who wants to be in the middle of anything? Usually, when you're in the middle it's not a good situation.

With all that's going on with political correctness, where people can't say how they really feel without risking being the victim of the "cancel culture," people being attacked over their political beliefs in a way that we've never seen and where jobs and careers are lost.

How exactly do we get to this "middle?" How can we get to where both sides can get together to honestly talk about getting us to the middle with open and honest dialogue free from backlash and repercussions?

Maybe Bruce can write a few songs to get us started. He can even make them free when you buy a Jeep. Whatever we need to do, I agree that we need to get there. Now that Bruce Springsteen had identified the problem, can/will he become part of the solution?

