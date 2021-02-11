Reports: Springsteen did shot with fan but was well below DWI limit
New details are emerging about Bruce Springsteen's DWI arrest in New Jersey.
In November, Springsteen was riding his motorcycle in the Gateway National Recreation area. A federal Park Ranger was watching. It is not uncommon to see the 71-year-old Springsteen riding his bike around Monmouth County.
An unnamed music industry source told the New York Post that some fans recognized the Boss, and waved him over to take a photo. After Springsteen posed for some selfies, one of the fans offered him a shot of tequila, which he took as he sat on his bike. As he pulled away, "Park police saw what happened and immediately pulled him over," according to the source.
The legal limit in New Jersey for driving while intoxicated is .08, but a source tells the Asbury Park Press that Springsteen blew a .02. The Press did not identify the source, who provided information that federal authorities have not released.
The National Park Service confirms the charge, but it has not commented on the accounts reported in the New York Post or the Asbury Park Press. They say Springsteen was also charged with reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area of the park. Because Springsteen was cited on federal land, the matter will be handled in a federal court and details of his arrest and the actual summons are not public.
As word of the arrest emerged on Thursday, first reported by TMZ, Jeep pulled its ads featuring Springsteen that first aired during the Super Bowl. In statement, Jeep said it was appropriate until all the facts are known.
The group Mothers Against Drunk Driving praised Jeep for pausing the campaign but was critical of law enforcement for keeping the arrest a secret until after the Super Bowl ad aired.
