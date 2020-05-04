Brothers gave drugs to teens and sexually assaulted them, cops say

A ride with two strangers turned dangerous for four teens, who were sexually assaulted and given drugs, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

The four teens from Millstone accepted a ride from brothers Wilson Cesaire, 21, and Wilfrid Cesaire, 28, on April 22 as they walked, Gramiccioni said. He said the teens were taken to the QuickChek store in Manalapan and then to the brothers' home in Asbury Park.

Once at the home they were given marijuana, ecstasy and alcohol, the prosecutor said.

Three of the juveniles told police when they were located by Asbury Park and Neptune Township the same day they had been sexually assaulted, Gramiccioni said.

Both brothers were charged with with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of fourth-degree cruelty and neglect, and four counts of fourth-degree endangering another person.

Wilson Cesaire was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Wilfrid Cesaire was also charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators are looking for information about the brothers' recent activities and the possibility of additional victims or suspects, and asked anyone with more information to call Asbury Park Police at 732-775-2578.

Gramiccioni warned not to accept rides from strangers following the arrests of Wilson Cesaire and Wilfrid Cesaire on Friday.

"There are predators who will obviously take advantage of any situation as it presents itself," the prosecutor said.

