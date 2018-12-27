‘DWI’ rampage: Brick cop hurt; Mansfield cop almost crashes

A Brick police officer was injured by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday while a Mansfield cop avoided a head-on collision with another intoxicated motorist.

In Warren County on Wednesday afternoon, a Mansfield officer was heading west on Route 57 when another car veered across the road and forced the policeman to swerve and hop the curb. The officer then followed the driver to a traffic stop.

Antonio Latona, 22, of Hackettstown, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, possession of heroin, possession of a hypodermic needle, reckless driving, failure to maintain lanes and several equipment violations.

“This is the second time in the past couple weeks where an officer was nearly struck by an intoxicated driver,” Mansfield police said in a statement. “PLEASE think before you get behind the wheel. It’s not worth taking another’s life!”

In Brick, Patrolman Michael Dinnebeil was conducting a motor vehicle stop about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night on Route 70 East near Kentwood Boulevard when a drunk driver hit his patrol car, police said.

The driver of that vehicle, 38 year-old Corey Breitenbruck, of Point Pleasant, was then arrested on charges of driving under the influence and assault by auto, along with other motor vehicle violations.

Dinnebeil was treated and released from Ocean Medical Center.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been update to include that Mansfield is in Warren County.

More From The Jersey Shore: