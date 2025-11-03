🚨Police say a 2-year-old boy suffered a stab wound to the chest inside a Brick home.

🚨Sister charged with attempted murder

🚨The circumstances of the stabbing were not disclosed

BRICK — A township woman was charged with attempted murder after her 2-year-old brother was found stabbed on Saturday afternoon.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said the toddler was found with a stab wound in his chest at 2:30 pm. The boy was taken from the home on Burke Lane to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition on Sunday.

Map shows location of Burke Lane in Brick Map shows location of Burke Lane in Brick (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Sister accused of attempted murder

Investigators said the toddler's sister, Marlene Rodriguez, 20, was responsible for the stabbing. She was arrested and charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and endangering the welfare of a child. Rodriguez is being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Billhimer did not disclose the circumstances of the stabbing.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom