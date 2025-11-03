💀 Teen fatally stabbed on Halloween night in Trenton

🚨 More than 100 people flooded one street as chaos erupted

🕵️ No arrests have been made

TRENTON — A night of rowdiness and violence on Halloween night has led to a teenager being stabbed to death in Mercer County.

According to Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey and Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson, local officers responded to East Hanover Street around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, to numerous 911 calls about a large disturbance.

ALSO READ: RWJ Barnabas Health opens a second nursing school to fight NJ shortage

Over 100 people were gathered in the street and in cars, completely blocking the 100 block of East Hanover Street.

Chaos erupts on Halloween night in Trenton

Calls continued to come in describing several different events to the police, including a large group of juveniles involved in physical fights and instances of individuals being stabbed or shot.

When Trenton patrol officers arrived, they found Gussiah McEachern, 17, of Trenton suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Second victim found with stab wounds

While at the hospital, detectives identified a second victim from the incident. The 15-year-old boy, also from Trenton, was treated for non-life-threatening cuts and stab wounds to his arms and legs.

Police investigating deadly Trenton stabbing

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective James Rickey at 609-989-6406.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom