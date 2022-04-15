Brick, NJ detective breaks up theft ring

Our #BlueFriday honoree today is Brick Township Police Detective Brian Farnkopf.

After cops were called to the Target Store on Route 70 for a shoplifting suspect, Detective Farnkopf, who had been pursuing several other thefts and fraud cases in town, kicked into high gear.

He was able to link several similar crimes across New Jersey by employing his investigative skills and his determination to identify the crooks and get them off the street.

His efforts paid off in a big way. Three suspects were arrested and several crimes were connected.

Without the hard work and commitment to protect and serve, these perps would still be on the streets taking money and hurting unsuspecting victims.

Even though you don't see these hero cops doing the hard work late and night to identify criminals, they are doing just that, and our communities are safer as a result. Remember, there is a thin line between civilization and savagery and that line is Blue.

