Body found in Morris County parking lot

MORRIS TOWNSHIP — A body was found in an industrial area along the Whippany River on Tuesday morning, a law enforcement source told News 12 New Jersey.

The body was found 9 a.m in an office building parking lot Lindsley Drive, News 12 reported.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Meghan Knab told New Jersey 101.5 that they are investigating the incident but did not reveal any details.

There are eight apartment buildings on one side of the street and a one-story building that houses at least two businesses. Linsdley Drive dead ends at the river, which runs parallel to Route 287.

