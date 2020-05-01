Body found in Franklin Township woods, cops say it’s a homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the discovery of a dead body in the woods this week as a homicide.

Early Wednesday evening, Franklin Township police responded to a call about suspicious activity at a residence on Park Street, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson's office said in a statement. It said "numerous individuals" near the residence told responding officers they'd found a body in the wooded area toward the rear of the residence. Police found and secured the body, the prosecutor's officee said.

It said the body was a male, believed to be a resident of the street, but didn't say whether the person was believed to be the resident of that home or offer other identifying information.

The office also didn't say whether any of its initial findings or the reports from witnesses suggested the circumstances around the death, but said it has been classified as a homicide.

The office said an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as a positive identification and to allow for next of kin to be notified.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential, police said.