Bodies of 2 newborns found at recycling center in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are looking into the grim discovery of two dead newborn babies, found hours apart at the same recycling facility, according to Acting Middlesex County Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet.

New Brunswick Police said officers responded Wednesday around 9:20 a.m. to a commercial business at 12 Industrial Drive where they recovered one deceased newborn. Police then continued to search the facility and found the second newborn, about six hours later.

Prosecutors did not immediately say what brought police to the facility Wednesday morning.

Autopsies are pending by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

There were no further details Wednesday night as to who may have left the bodies there, possible cause of death for either newborn or any indication as to whether the infants were believed to be related.

The facility at 12 Industrial Drive is listed as Colgate Paper Recycling, according to property records.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information can call Detective Raymond Quick of New Brunswick Police at 732-745-5200, or Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4060.

