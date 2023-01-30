Bloody Mary bar and a fish market make Sheelen’s Crossing a Fanwood, NJ attraction

Don't you love to find a great spot for food and friends? We found a great one on Sunday.

Sheelen's Crossing is an Irish Pub and restaurant in Fanwood, Union County, NJ. One side of the place is the Irish pub and on Sundays they have a Bloody Mary Bar complete with shrimp and bacon for you to build your own. It's awesome.

The bar also serves up some great local beer from craft brewers around the Garden State.

Perhaps the best part is the fish market on the restaurant side of the pub.

Owner Sean Flannery runs a strong business and has been hurt by the misguided policies in the state. He's among the outspoken business owners who want to see New Jersey turn in the direction of supporting small businesses.

It was an honor to be invited into the Pub as a part of our "Common Sense tour" around the state. We have to elect smarter, more focused people in the Legislature. We need to rid the halls of power of professional politicos and replace them with grounded, smart, effective leaders who understand the value of both meeting a payroll and living within the means of a weekly paycheck.

