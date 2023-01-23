Birravino restaurant in Red Bank, NJ: A must-go dining experience

As promised at the end of 2022, I was going to change up Small Business Monday. First, we are continuing the honor for local businesses throughout 2023 thanks to my friend Guy who owns VCS Software.

And second, unlike last year, each Monday I'll highlight one specific business in the Garden State.

Hopefully, the spotlight from the broadcast and my prior or subsequent visit will generate business and long-lasting customers.

NJ government is doing next to nothing to promote and support the more than 900,000 small businesses in the state.

The state is just as tough on the nearly 2 million small business employees, which make up half of the employees in the state.

For my part, I'm going to use the power of the largest audience in the state to help promote immediate and long-term success for as many businesses as possible.

This week's Spotlight on Small Business is a great Italian restaurant, Birravino in Red Bank.

My wife Jodi and I had the pleasure of dining with our friends Judi (yes, that Judi) and her husband.

From the moment we were greeted at the restaurant by the Manager Brian to the expert service from Marie, our outstanding waitress, we knew we were in for a great night.

The endive salad, split pea and lentil soup, the short rib gnocchi ... and the pizza. Delicious. Satisfying. Reasonable pricing, a great atmosphere. And with my new podcast streaming live right down the street, this will surely be a go-to for us going forward!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The top five best places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey Bill Spadea's callers gave Bill the top five places for the best gnocchi in New Jersey