Bill Spadea launches new podcast to help fight addiction

For the past five years on the air at New Jersey 101.5, I've spent a lot of time talking about and empowering guests to talk about addiction. The situation in New Jersey is a bad one for sure. Overdose deaths are much higher than the national average and the average family isn't sure exactly where to turn when they are faced with the crisis.

Thankfully my friends Daniel Regan and his sister, Ashley, along with the entire Regan family have taken the success of their non-profit CFC Loud-N-Clear and opened a Recovery Center to help families and victims. Relevance Behavioral Health is a new facility in Monmouth County focused on providing recovery services, sober living and family support.

For our first episode of the new podcast, Daniel and I discuss his personal battle with addiction, the impact on his family, his victory over drugs and alcohol and his new life with a wife and baby girl. It's an inspiring story which shows how with the proper help and support, a person can not only stop destructive behavior, but completely vanquish the demon of addiction.

Look for our conversations the first Wednesday of every month. The podcast recording will be broadcast on Facebook LIVE at 10:15am on the first Wednesday at Facebook.com/NJ1015 and then available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast platforms!



#SpeakingRecovery is recorded LIVE on Facebook video at 10:15 a.m., the first Wednesday of every month, at Facebook.com/NJ1015. It's available as a podcast on the New Jersey 101.5 app, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts, and most podcast services.

