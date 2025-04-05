Big Joe’s Top 5 best casual restaurants in New Jersey

This is a very tough category. I had to leave out any of my favorite Italian restaurants, Irish bars, steak houses and specialized food restaurants.

My list would also include about another fifteen or more restaurants that I could easily justify be added to this list.

I have determined that casual is entering a restaurant mostly without reservations, a good menu with unique and standard choices and an atmosphere that makes you feel extremely comfortable.

These five restaurants meet those needs for me. I know there are more, and you will write to me and ask why your favorite casual restaurant is not on my list but please understand these are only five of my best casual restaurants. In no order here, they are:

The Ark Pub - Pt. Pleasant, NJ

They have it all.

First, I thoroughly enjoy their very laid back but efficient service with a great comfortable setting. Second, you can get a burger that is out of this world (with port wine cheese) or a fresh fish that was caught that day.

You can sit at the bar and tell stories or sit at a table and relax. Walk in casual attire and you are at home.

The Black Sheep Bar & Provisions - Garwood, NJ

They have casual fun with incredibly tasty food. You can go simple with a burger, great dip or chicken dish or you can sneak into a higher end choice on the menu.

The ambience is welcoming, and you know this is a place for friends to hang out and enjoy. They go full hog with a roasted suckling pig for ten, ordered in advance, or a huge 36 oz. Tomahawk steak for two also ordered in advance.

I love the diversity.

Summit Diner - Summit, NJ

I know New Jersey is famous for diners and I have been to many and enjoyed most. I could and will write about my favorite diners. but the Summit Diner is special to me and is another New Jersey institution.

From the breakfast sandwiches that they call Taylor Ham, do not say Pork Roll, to great hamburgers, sandwiches, and chicken dinners, I enjoy the true counter service that reminds me of a pleasant experience gone by.

The Summit Diner is worth a trip to experience.

The Mad Batter - Cape May, NJ

This restaurant serves everything from their outstanding pancakes and my favorite Mad Batter benedict, to particularly good clam chowder to sandwiches and entrees that are creative, down to earth, and delicious.

The atmosphere is relaxed, although it gets crowded, but that is because the food is so good. I always try and make it to The Mad Batter when I am in Cape May.

Chilango’s - Highlands, NJ

This is one of my favorite casual restaurants and it is also one of my favorite Mexican restaurants. I love the casual atmosphere in Mexican décor.

The food is so good, the salsa is fresh, the chimichangas are legendary and the daily specials make deciding what to eat exceedingly difficult. They have excellent margaritas and sangria and while the space is cozy it is relaxing.

After compiling this truly brief list I know that there are so many more that I could add. Although I limited my category, New Jersey is abundant with great casual restaurants.

Seek them out and enjoy.

