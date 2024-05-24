New list: The 23 best places to buy a house in New Jersey
Looking to make a move in New Jersey but don't know where to go? The review site Niche has a 2024 list of the "best places to buy a house in New Jersey."
The grade from Niche takes into account key factors such as the local housing market, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
Niche's methodology devotes the most weight to two factors: home value to income ratio, and public schools.
Each municipality listed below received an overall Niche grade of an A+. You can click on any town's name to see reviews and information about demographics.
Ten of New Jersey's 21 counties are represented on this list.
2024 best places to buy a home in NJ (Niche)
23. Bernardsville (Somerset County)
22. Fair Haven (Monmouth County)
21. Bethlehem Township (Hunterdon County)
20. Haworth (Bergen County)
19. Robertsville (Marlboro, Monmouth County)
18. Robbinsville (Mercer County)
17. Little Silver (Monmouth County)
16. Hopewell Township (Mercer County)
15. Haddonfield (Camden County)
14. Fanwood (Union County)
13. Mendham Borough (Morris County)
12. Glen Ridge (Essex County)
11. Chesterfield Township (Burlington County)
10. Mountain Lakes (Morris County)
9. Harrington Park (Bergen County)
8. Ho-Ho-Kus (Bergen County)
7. Springdale (Cherry Hill, Camden County)
6. Belle Mead (Montgomery Township, Somerset County)
5. Green Brook Township (Somerset County)
4. Chatham (Morris County)
3. Montgomery Township (Somerset County)
2. Griggstown (Franklin Township, Somerset County)
1. Princeton Junction (West Windsor, Mercer County)
