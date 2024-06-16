One of NJ’s most popular chain restaurants expanding again

Their menu offers everything from burgers to sushi.

They have weekly happy hours and a drink menu with everything under the sun.

This will be their 12th location overall.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap is opening in Edgewater, New Jersey. The restaurant is supposed to open on June 26th according to boozyburbs.com.

Since being founded down the shore, the chain has been rapidly expanding throughout New Jersey.

They have two other locations outside of New Jersey as well. One in Newark, Delaware. And another one in Staten Island.

Their menu is so diverse, and they have more offerings than you could imagine. You can get any kind of burger you like. Not feeling that? No problem, you can go for sushi if that's what you're in the mood for. Okay, still not feeling that? They've got a wide selection of coal-fired pizzas for you to choose from.

It feels like the best of so many restaurants put together into one. There is zero shortage of things that you can have.

They have a great cocktail menu too, going along with a great beer list. Sign me up for one of their specialty mules.

They recently opened up a Cherry Hill location before they expanded to Edgewater. Check out all of their locations here.

This should be a pitstop for you any time you're near one of their locations. After all, they've got everything you could possibly hope for.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

