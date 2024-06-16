Beautiful golf course in the rolling hills of New Jersey

I’ve come across one of my new favorite public golf courses. And it’s one I had never heard of until just the other day.

It’s in the mountains of Hunterdon County. Well, mountains might be a stretch, but compared to where I’m from they certainly look like mountains.

It's High Bridge Hills Golf Club in High Bridge New Jersey. It’s one of the most picturesque golf courses I’ve played in our state.

Super hilly, beautiful views of the vegetation and rolling hills around you. Some of the tee boxes are incredibly high up which creates a fun look.

It’s also a relatively wide-open course. There aren’t many times you’ll find yourself in the trees. The problem though, is the fescue rough that is seemingly on every single hole.

If you miss the fairway you’re likely to end up in knee-high fescue rough that is just impossible to hit out of.

There’s also a ton of blind tee shots. It’s essentially “target golf” if you will. Pick out your target from the tee box and try and hit it there and hope. Because you won’t be able to see where your ball lands on a lot of these holes.

The condition of the course is as good as you’re going to get especially for a public course. The fairways are tightly mown and the greens are fast and roll very true. You won’t have to worry about any unexpected bounces.

It will really feel like you’re playing a course outside of NJ. It’s one that should be on your bucket list.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

