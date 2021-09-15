Looking to navigate a fun corn maze and eat some cider donuts, or maybe just load on on pumpkins, gourds and fall decor? The Garden State has you covered.

In each region of New Jersey, farms are offering a large range of fall festivities and attractions.

Through Halloween, there are corn mazes, hayrides, petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.

Just as with apple picking there's some tips before heading out.

Call ahead, as activity times may vary. Sites are open, weather permitting.It’s also good to have cash on-hand, instead of hoping they take cards.

VonThun Farms (Middlesex and Warren Counties)

South Brunswick (519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction)

Call ahead: 732-329-8656

Washington (438 Route 57 West, Washington)

Call ahead: 732-986-6816

The Von Thun family has two scenic farms in Middlesex and Warren counties. The "20th Anniversary of Spookley the Pumpkin" corn mazes open at both locations, starting Sept. 18.

Corn maze is included with all general admission tickets which also include unlimited hayrides, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch and more than 20 games and attractions suitable for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online to save guests time as they arrive at the farm.

$14.99 General Admission for fall weekends, includes corn maze, unlimited hayrides to the pumpkin patch, 20+ activities & attractions, access to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch.

Etsch Farms (Middlesex County)

556 Buckelew Ave, Monroe Township

Call ahead: 732-794-6785

Open on Saturday and Sundays in October, as well as Columbus Day, noon - 6 p.m.

The corn maze for 2021 is themed around “Time 4 Donuts." There’s also pumpkin picking, a corn train, hayrides and apple cider donuts.

$14.99 (includes tax) ages 3 and up provides guest with a wristband that allows entry to major attractions: hayride, corn maze, corn train ride. Tickets can be pre-purchased, online.

Happy Day Farm

97 Daum Road, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-977-3607

The 2021 Fall Harvest season runs Sept. 11 through Halloween (Oct. 31), with advance ticket purchase required to enter on weekends, $20 (plus tax) online, $23 cash on-site.

​Saturdays & Sundays (Plus Fridays in October) - more than 30 games, attractions and photo ops included with admission fee. Children 1 and under are free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last entry at 4 p.m. sharp.

Monday through Thursday, the pumpkin patch and pumpkinville (pumpkin houses & photo ops) are open. No admission fee to pick a pumpkin, just pay for what you pick. Weekday dmission for “pumpkinville” is $10 per person.

Alstede Farms (Morris County)

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

The 2021 Corn maze is themed “Eating in Season.” Pre-purchase timed-admission tickets online for pick-your-own containers, of a range of sizes, for produce or apples — that includes the produce itself, plus access to mazes and hayride attractions.

Weekend admission starts at $24.99, for visitors two and older. There are also farm animals and a cider mill at the farm, and separate Harvest Moon Hayrides.

Snyder’s Farm (Somerset County)

586 South Middlebush Road, Somerset

Call ahead: 732-496-0441

A corn maze with a butterfly theme is part of the fall fun in 2021. Open weekends in October, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $15 for those two and older, and includes hayrides, access to pumpkin patch, corn maze, rubber duck races, spider web climb, photo ops, and more.

Stony Hill Farms (Morris County)

15 North Road, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-2908

This year’s 10-acre corn maze theme, “Orchid Adventure,” pays tribute to Stony Hill Gardens’s roots, specializing in cut flower orchids. Weekend hayrides, plus seasonal flowers, baked goods, fruits, vegetables, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, and other attractions.

Entry fees per person range from $10.99 (plus tax) for Pick-Your-Own, to $17.99 (plus tax) to add the corn mazes and trike racing, to $20.99 (plus tax) to add gem mining. Save $3 by purchasing online.

Ort Farms (Morris County)

25 Bartley Road, Long Valley

Call ahead: 908-876-3351

The 2021 Corn Maze has a theme honoring American farmers, with local food pantries as maze beneficiaries. Admission $8 (ages 2 and younger are free) includes access to pick your own fields, corn maze and hayrides (which are only weekends until Sept. 27).

There is also pumpkin picking, apple picking, hay rides, pony rides, farm animals, apple cannons and monster truck rides, with additional fees for use.

Argo’s Farm (Ocean County)

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River (section of Lacey)

Call ahead: 609-693-3513

The corn maze theme for 2021 is celebrating Lacey Township’s 150th Anniversary.

There’s a new “Gauntlet” obstacle course for all ages and a Goat Walk, in addition to hayrides, a double hay slide, and other fall fun, starting Sept. 18. On weekends, there’s also pig races.

Weekend (and Columbus Day) timed entrance admission is $15, for those older than two. In October, it’s $12 admission Wednesdays - Fridays, (open 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)

A. Casola Farms (Monmouth County)

178 Route 34, Holmdel

2nd location opening: 200 Route 34, Holmdel

Call ahead: 732-332-1533

Casola has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and daytime hayrides, open daily through the end of October.

On Weekends, there’s also pony rides, a haunted house, corn maze and sunflower maze. Plus, a Wild West Show four times each Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Fees apply to add on activities and pumpkin purchases.

Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)

133 Church Road, Medford

Call ahead: 609-654-8643

The Fall Harvest 2021 runs Sept. 11through Oct. 31. Wagon rides to our fields and orchards will run from 10-5 weekdays and 9:30-5 on weekends. Weekends through October include corn maze, sunflower stroll, gem mining and duck races, Discovery Barnyard and animal farm.

(Admission required for those 1 and older) Wagon ride online pre-purchase $5/person weekday, $6.50/person weekend, Walk-up, non-reserved (if available) $6/person weekday, $7.50/ person weekend

Customers must reserve Fall Harvest first, then upgrade to include weekend add-on fees of Sunflower Stroll, Corn Maze, and Discovery Barnyard admissions.

Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Middlesex County)

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

Open daily in October for Fall Harvest Season. Saturdays and Sundays, hayride & corn maze available. Pick-Your-Own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations, plus food vendors and pony rides on weekends.

Hayrides, pony rides and corn maze require a ticket purchase. Some Pick-Your-Own varieties may require a minimum purchase; $5 minimum purchase for credit card sales.

Sahl’s Father Son Farm (Atlantic County)

420 West Pestalozzi Street, Galloway Township

Call ahead: 609-965-9300

Corn maze season, with a 2021 theme “Pray for Peace,” runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 30.

Flash light nights allow for night-time maze fun, if tickets are purchased by 7 p.m. (Grounds close at 9 p.m.) There’s also pumpkin picking, farm animals and other family fun.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Columbus Day: $11.95 admission (plus tax & fees) for those older than two.

Wightman Farms (Morris County)

1111 Mt Kemble Ave, Morristown

Call ahead: 973-425-9819

Fridays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Autumn harvest festival is on with hayrides, a giant corn maze, “mazeland” — with Hay Bale Maze, Rope Maze, Paver Maze, Rock Labyrinth, Hay Bale Pyramid — and apple picking orchard entry. Advance purchase tickets are available, $25 per person (Includes Tax). Children 3 years and under are free.

