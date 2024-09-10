Grab a pint at the best outdoor NJ brewery gardens

Late summer and early fall bring lots of beautiful days for grabbing a drink at one of New Jersey's craft breweries — and enjoying it outside.

New Jersey's brewing scene includes some veterans and some newer additions, with all offering a slate of options that rotates with the seasons.

It has been a particular exciting year for New Jersey breweries, once the governor signed legislation in the winter that allows for additional operational flexibility.

For starters, if it's been a while since you visited a brewery in New Jerset, you no longer need to take a "tour" before sampling.

Here's some must-visit spots — many of them dog and family friendly.

The best NJ brewery outdoor beer gardens There are plenty of options for enjoying a Garden State crafted beer, with a view. Here's a roundup of NJ breweries with dedicated outdoor beer gardens (as weather allows). Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

