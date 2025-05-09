From Clint Eastwood, Frankie Vali, James Gandolfini, Yankee greats like Joe DiMaggio, along with famous New York Giants, the Belmont Tavern in Belleville is incredibly famous.

Famous for their Italian delights and a particular dish created by a Belmont Tavern chef named Stretch. Opening in 1967 and serving quality food every year, the Belmont Tavern is a New Jersey destination.

Chicken Savoy sounds like a dish that was created in Paris, certainly not Belleville, New Jersey, and certainly not by a butcher turned chef by the name of Stretch.

Sign, Stretchs, Savory Chicken Belmont Tavern loading...

A rough overview of the recipe is that Chicken Savoy is a dish that is made with chicken parts in a skillet with olive oil. I like chicken thighs the best. The chicken is rubbed with oregano, thyme and pecorino Romano cheese, salt, and pepper.

After seasoning the chicken, the skillet is placed in a 450-degree oven and cooked for about 30 minutes.

After the hot skillet is removed from the oven and the chicken is cooked, red wine vinegar is added to the skillet, which will cause your nasal passages to open, and tears will fill your eyes.

Savory chicken, chicken Belmont Tavern loading...

It is delicious.

When serving Chicken Savoy, it stands alone, meaning it does not adorn pasta or any starch; it is to be consumed by itself. Now if you want a side dish, I suggest sautéed spinach with garlic or simple pasta. Never forget that Chicken Savoy is the star of your meal.

This is an “old school” institution. The rest of the food is good, but I never go in there without ordering the Chicken Savoy. Bring cash cause the Belmont Tavern does not take credit cards. You gotta love old school!