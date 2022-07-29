Best homemade meatballs in NJ — food trumps politics (Opinion)

I love food. Food is one of the great uniters in our world.

A good meal transcends political and ideological differences and can overcome language and cultural barriers.

As I make my way around the state holding meeting and town halls to discuss the way we will change the course of our state for the better, I've met some great people and had some great meals.

I'm on the road offering parents an opportunity to have their voices heard through our Parental Bill of Rights. We're also implementing our aggressive plan to empower parents to take back control of local boards of education.

Another major focus is empowering small business owners and employees letting them know they're not alone with our Small Business Protection Act.

Bill Spadea at the Town and Country Inn in Keyport Bill Spadea at the Town and Country Inn in Keyport loading...

Our latest meeting was in Montgomery talking with great candidates like Suzanne Maeder running for county clerk, Amber Murad running for commissioner and John Sheridan running for sheriff.

Somerset County is on the brink of big change thanks to the leadership of GOP County Chairman Tim Howes.

He has empowered strong candidates and local leaders to step up and embrace the coming "Red Wave" as parents, middle-class families, and working-class New Jerseyans wake up and fight back.

Our new friends Rosy Thakkar and her husband Supinder opened up their home for our meeting and served a delicious lunch.

Rosy is the new head of the Montgomery GOP and she has hit the ground running.

OK, more on politics in a later post, for now, I need to tell you about the meatballs.

aliet kitchen via Unsplash aliet kitchen via Unsplash loading...

They were rolled small, like a Swedish meatball, and covered lightly with a delicious and savory tomato sauce. The meat mixture included beef, turkey, and chicken. Not your grandmother's meatballs, for sure!

Here's the sign of a great meatball, no need to add salt to the table. The perfect balance of spice and meat.

Of course, you know me, I pushed for the recipe. No go. Rosy is keeping the family secret a secret. But I'm working on her.

She agreed at the end to share one ingredient at each subsequent meeting. So, it looks like I'll be spending some additional time in Montgomery over the next few months!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey