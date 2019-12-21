Bergen County rapist kidnapped woman from restaurant, cops say

The manager of a car dealership has been charged with kidnapping an incapacitated woman from a restaurant and raping her in two locations.

Prosecutors in Bergen County say 25-year-old Woodland Park resident Carlos Belaunde Jr. was accused of taking the incapacitated woman from a Paramus restaurant and driving her to an unknown location where he raped her.

Police in Paramus notified prosecutors about the allegation on Dec. 6. At the time, they did not know the identity of the suspect.

Investigators later determined that Belaunde had raped the woman in Bergen County and in Ramapo, New York, prosecutors said Friday.

Belaunde was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault and first-degree kidnapping.

Authorities did not release other details about the case.

He was being held at Bergen County Jail awaiting a court hearing on Saturday. New Jersey 101.5 did not know whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.