I’ve passed this place numerous times and always considered stopping, but never actually did.

That finally changed this weekend. I decided I needed to see the hype for myself.

After a morning hike at Mount Tammany, on my way home, I stopped at Hot Dog Johnny’s. To say the hype was right would be an understatement.

I got the Route 80 dog, which includes mustard, chopped raw onion, sliced dill pickle, ketchup, and sweet relish. I typically like my hot dog plain, but I had to make an exception when coming here.

It was possibly the best hot dog I’ve ever had. All of the toppings made this delicious. They all complemented each other well.

I think there’s something to be said about a place that specializes in one thing. Hot Dog Johnny’s does hot dogs better than anyone else.

And they’ve got a beautiful location to pair with it, too. Right behind the restaurant is the Pequest River, which just adds to what makes this place so cool. It feels like it’s not in New Jersey.

There’s outside seating too, so you can enjoy the hot dog while taking in some fresh air. That was the perfect scenario for me, to enjoy the beautiful weather after a nice four mile hike.

You’ll find Hot Dog Johnny’s at 333 US-46 in Belvidere, New Jersey. They have hot dogs, fries, and ice cream. And they do them all well.

Great food and beautiful scenery make this place a must try for every New Jersey resident.

